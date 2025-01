LAS CRUCES, NM (KVIA) -- New Mexico State University has a new president.

Valerio Ferme was unanimously approved by the school's board of regents in October. Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross talks with Ferme. Find out how he plans to guide NMSU about the challenges the university faces. He will also share how he sees New Mexico State growing in the next five years.

