Xtra: El Paso Fire’s medical helicopter

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Last fall, the El Paso Fire Department announced its newest partnership that is providing a dedicated medical transportation service to the community. EPFD signed a 5-year contract with Air Methods to establish Fire STAR, which stands for Shock and Trauma Air Rescue.

It's a helicopter that is helping bring swift medical transportation to patients who are critically injured. Fire STAR comes fully equipped with medical supplies to complete procedures mid-air.

In a few short months, the medical personnel onboard have helped over 130 patients get to the hospital in a timely manner.

Arlene Alvarado is a flight nurse with Air Methods. She said she always wanted to help others, calling this a dream come true. She said they have arrived to assist patients following serious crashes, shootings, and stabbings.

“It's basically like a hospital in a helicopter is what I call it because we could do different procedures. We could have them on our ventilator. You could intubate them. So these certain procedures are usually done in the hospital, but we have a capacity to do it here," she said.

As the city of El Paso continues to grow, getting around can pose a big challenge—even a few seconds can save someone's life. Fire STAR is helping expedite the process for patients.

"A really good asset to be able to get these sick patients over to the hospital within minutes versus, you know? With the traffic in El Paso and infrastructure, it could take longer than half an hour sometimes," she said.

Assistant Fire Chief with the El Paso Fire Department Gustavo Tavarez said the helicopter can travel up to a two-and-a-half-hour radius.

“We want patients to be able to survive. We want the patient to be able to have a chance to, to, you know? To survive whatever injury they have, whatever multi-trauma system injuries that they have, or, you know? So to be able to bring the service, to have it readily available is what really impacts your community and be able to have that," Tavarez said.

He said they've already witnessed how much the service was needed. He said demand has been great.

"In a time of need when there's a critical patient, you know, where they're really high risk of losing their lives. You know? Every second counts; every minute counts. To be able to have that resource come to the scene and start providing that advanced care that is provided at the E.R. and having that immediate transport from the scene to a trauma center and getting that patient to the operating room to be able to save a life is a big difference.”

Tavarez said the return on investment is significant.

“The skill sets that they have, the knowledge and experience, really makes a difference between that patient at the scene. Like I said, it's like being in the emergency room to the scene.”

As for the cost of this service, Tavarez said it ultimately depends on the patient and other variables.

Pilot Ramon Peña said many bystanders are amazed when they see the helicopter touch down onto streets and highways. But he said operations remain the same.

“The helicopters are very maneuverable, so they have a capability of landing almost anywhere. Yes. And the firefighters on the ground know what the dimensions of the helicopter are and what types of landing areas we prefer," Peña said.

Alvarez said many patients are shocked when they first see the helicopter arrive.

“I always ask the question, like, 'Have you ever been on a helicopter before?' And most patients will say 'No.' But, you know, we're right behind them the entire time, so that kind of gives them some ease. And we know we have a headset on them to talk to them. But a lot of them are scared, you know, and rightfully so. We're, we're pretty high up in the air, but, you know, we're right there with them the entire time.”

Fire STAR is proving medical care has no boundaries in the Sun City.