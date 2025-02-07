ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: The school choice bill in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Wednesday, the Texas Senate passed the school choice bill, one of Governor Greg Abbott's priorities for this legislative session.

This bill would establish education savings accounts managed by the state, where parents would have $10,000 to use towards tuition at private schools in Texas. The Texas House has not yet taken up the bill for consideration.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross visits with El Paso State Senator César Blanco, who voted against the bill.

He'll explain how Democrats in the Senate feel the legislation, if passed in the House and signed by Governor Abbott, would hurt public schools across the state, and El Paso in particular. He'll also discuss how the cost of the program could reach as much as $4.5 billion in just five years.

