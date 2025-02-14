ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Why children continue to struggle with reading

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A recent report shows America's children continue to struggle with reading skills.

Reading scores of fourth and eighth-graders in the U.S. are down five percent since 2019. That's according to a U.S. Department of Education program called the National Assessment of Education Progress, which tests students in various school districts nationwide, but not in El Paso.

Locally, scores for fourth and eighth graders from last spring's STAAR test show between 50 and 60 percent of students rank at "meets and above" standards for reading. If you equate that to a grade for a class, that is a failing mark.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross and local education experts and advocates discuss about the challenges to make students better readers.

