COVID in the Borderland: 5 Years Later

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- This month marks the somber fifth anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic as it shut down the world.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic.

On March 13, 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in El Paso.

On March 14, 2020, schools were ordered to close, and students began to learn remotely.

On March 17, 2020, the city issued an emergency order that closed bars and limited capacity inside restaurants.

On March 21st, the U.S.-Mexico border closed.

On March 24th, stay-at-home orders were implemented to help slow the spread of the virus.

On April 9th, a man in his 80s was the first to die from the virus in El Paso.

Those on the Frontlines Remember

Medical professionals were the first to witness the pandemic unfold in hospital emergency rooms.

During the pandemic, Dr. Ogechika Alozie was the chief medical officer at Del Sol Medical Center. He said the months after were very busy.

"Patients would come into the emergency room. We tried to figure out our capacity in the emergency room. I was there when we set up tents outside most of the major hospitals. I've tons of stories of people that survived and people that unfortunately passed away."

Dr. Alozie told ABC-7 he did fear for his own life and his family's well-being. He also said many, including himself, were worried about the fear of the unknown.

At one point during the pandemic, El Paso became the epicenter of the pandemic. Dr. Alozie said he never expected the Borderland to gain this distinction.

“Oh no, there's no reason to think that at that point in time, you looked at the geography of how the virus started. It was on the coasts. It wasn't the big cities that had a lot of air traffic in from Europe, Asia, and everywhere else. But again, I think I always remind people that viruses don't know international borders. Right? And so they can get on planes, and they don't need a boarding pass. And so it wasn't a surprise, in a sense, looking back. But I just never thought that we would be hit as hard as we were," he said.

Victoria Brunsink was on the frontlines during the worst of the pandemic. She has been a nurse for 14 years. She said one floor at University Medical Center was immediately converted to solely handle COVID patients. She explained treating patients with COVID was much different than treating other patients.

”It was different because of how fast things moved, how fast they got sick and sicker. You know, we knew that after they got intubated, their mortality rate went up, and they would they code; they would die. Family members weren't here with them initially," she said.

Brunsink said despite fear, she continued to work daily. She said she rented a hotel room to prevent spreading the virus to her family.

She said she witnessed many patients of all ages die, many with underlying health conditions.

She said just before they were intubated she would allow the sick patients to use her phone so they could call their family members, most likely, one final time. She said most times the conversations were quick since many patients weren't able to speak.

Brunsink said there were many moments when she wanted to stop working, but she said she continued because "the patients needed people.”

In late 2020, El Paso eventually became the epicenter as infections continued to soar and hospitalizations climbed.

Mobile morgues were even set up to keep up with the large increase in COVID-19 deaths.

A city of El Paso spokesperson provided ABC-7 with this data:

COVID-19-related deaths: 3,742

In December 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine.

Former Mayor Oscar Leeser Remembers

Former El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser also remembers the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Leeser lost both his mother and brother to the virus just weeks apart in late 2020.

"I’m no different, and I’m no special. I lost family members just like everyone else," Leeser said.

Rhoberta Leeser became a community staple for making frequent appearances on her son's dealership commercials, saying at the end, "My Oscar, he's such a good boy."

Leeser said his mom was in a retirement home when she became infected. He said the days after her death were painful.

Just weeks later, his brother, George, also died from COVID-19. Leeser said George contracted the virus from his mother.

Leeser was sworn in as El Paso mayor just weeks later in January of 2021. He said addressing the pandemic was his top priority.

"We needed to make sure that what I went through, we tried to prevent other people from going through, and we did. We really did," Leeser said.

As the number of deaths continued to climb, El Paso was hit hard. Leeser remembers one image clearly.

“500 loved ones in trailers, in frozen trailers when I took office, and I held a meeting. I said, 'Guys, that's not going to happen. We got 30 days, and I want them all given to their loved ones. I want them all to have a proper burial."

Leeser said he's proud of what he accomplished during his time as mayor, helping the city move forward.

Almost five years since their deaths, Leeser said his mother and brother's legacy continues to live on.

“I went somewhere, and it always. ‘Oh, you're such a good boy.’ I mean, I'll tell you one thing. I still hear it quite a bit every day. Every week. Because people remember her, and they tell me, I knew your mom. I loved your mom, or I never knew your mom, but I wish I knew her. She was such a beautiful lady. And, you know, so she lives on, you know," he added.