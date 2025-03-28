Skip to Content
ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: The tough choices for El Paso’s big three school districts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- These continue to be challenging times for El Paso's big three school districts - El Paso, Ysleta and Canutillo. Each are facing declining enrollment, rising costs due to inflation, student funding from the state that hasn't increased since 2019, and multi-million dollar budget deficits.

This week on ABC-7 Xtra Sunday, host Mark Ross sits down with El Paso ISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra, James Vasquez, interim Superintendent for the Socorro ISD; and Ysleta School District Chief Financial and Operational Officer Lynly Cambern. They'll discuss the tough choices each district is facing now and in the future, the priorities, and the choices that should have been made sooner, but weren't.

ABC-7 Xtra airs Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

