Xtra: How undocumented migrants pay taxes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Homeland Security and the Internal Revenue Service finalized an agreement Monday to provide sensitive taxpayer data to federal immigration authorities as part of President Donald Trump’s deportation push, according to court filings.

On ABC-7 Xtra today, we explained how undocumented migrants are able to file taxes.

According the American Immigration Council, foreign nationals and other individuals who are not eligible or do not have a social security number can still fill out taxes.

They can use what's known as an individual taxpayer identification number.

That  allows people to comply with U.S. tax laws regardless of their immigration status.

Its goal is to let people without a social security number pay taxes.

However, it does not provide legal status or work authorization.

