“A Long Road to Justice”: Judge Medrano Reflects on the Walmart Mass Shooting Case

After nearly six years, the case that shook El Paso and the nation has finally reached a resolution. In his first local TV interview, Judge Medrano opened up about the emotional toll and lasting impact of overseeing the Walmart mass shooting case—the deadliest anti-Latino attack in U.S. history.

"Five years, eight months, and 16 days." Judge Medrano said, that is how long he has lived with this case.

“People say five and a half years, others say six—but it was five years, eight months, and 16 days,” he said. “This case could’ve gone on for three or four more years depending on rulings I would’ve had to make.”

Judge Medrano revealed this was his first sit-down with local TV media. Until now, he had remained quiet—bound by the role of a judge who listens but does not speaks. But the moment the case resolved, he felt it was time to say something. The judge also did something unprecedented during sentencing: he addressed the defendant directly.

“I’ve never spoken to a defendant after a plea or a jury sentence. But this was different. Everyone in this community was a victim. I felt someone needed to speak for the first responders and every person shocked that this happened.”

When asked if justice was truly served, Judge Medrano paused.

“I see both sides. Some wanted this resolved. Others wanted the ultimate punishment,” he said. “Neither side is wrong… and neither is right. That’s a hard question. Was justice served? I hope it was.” Having served nearly three decades on the bench, he added that in capital punishment cases, victims’ families may not live to see the final sentence carried out.

Judge Medrano acknowledged the case—once one of the most nationally watched trials—raises larger issues about hate crimes, mental health, and access to weapons.

“This is the biggest mass shooting case in U.S. history that was supposed to go to trial,” he said. “Whatever hate crime laws we have—they aren’t working. Most mass shooters are young, and the access they have to things online and weapons is overwhelming.”

While he noted that legislative solutions lie with lawmakers, he stressed the importance of deeper conversations around prevention.