Police Body Camera Footage Reveals Details in Las Cruces Mass Shooting

ABC-7 obtained new police body cam material through a public records request, providing a detailed look at how police responded to the Young Park mass shooting back in March - the tragic incident that left three people dead and 15 people injured.

One of the first key interviews captured on body cam shows 20-year old Tomas Rivas sitting across detectives, denying he was even at the scene. The video shoes Tomas Rivas detained and goes on for about an hour and a half of police questioning the suspect.

Another nearly two hour video captured by a body cam shows his brother, Nathan Rivas, in which he waited and was silent as he was detained. He was also later questioned by police and detectives in another video.

Other clips show officers responding at a local hospital, checking in with injured victims, and collecting statements from witnesses. Meanwhile, video also shows officers took to Young Park the morning after the shooting, to begin the investigation.

As ABC-7 reported, a trial is set for February of next year and is expected to last three weeks.