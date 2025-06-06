ABC-7 Sunday Xtra: The challenges for school board members

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Being a member of a school board in El Paso is not an easy task.

Case in point, the El Paso Independent School District's Board of Trustees and their unpopular decision on Tuesday to end the contract of Superintendent Diana Sayavedra, without providing any reasons for the termination. The board then voting to approve the district's Chief Financial Officer, Martha Aguirre, as interim superintendent.

It's important to note that these decisions were made with two new board members who had been on the job for less than a month.

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, I talk to two people about what it takes to be on a school board and the challenges for board members while on the job. My guests are former EPISD board president and District 5 trustee Israel Irrobali, and Dee Margo, the president of the EPISD Board of Managers, which took over from the superintendent and school board in 2013.

