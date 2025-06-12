ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – The rise in juvenile crime against family members

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Juvenile crime in El Paso decreased in 2024, according to data from the El Paso County Juvenile Justice Center. That's the good news. But assaults on family members by juveniles increased 21 percent from 2023 to 2024. 235 juveniles were referred to the juvenile justice system last year for assaulting a family member. This year so far there have been 77 of these offenses.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, I'll get insight on juvenile crime and how parents and guardians can find resources to help from my panel of experts - El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez, Jerome Washington, Commander of the Criminal Investigation Division of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and Doctor Fernando Doval Perez, assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Texas Tech Health El Paso.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

If your child or teen needs help in order to prevent violence against a family member, you can always reach out 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by dialing 988. You can also call Emergence Health Network at 915-599-6600, or Texas Tech Health El Paso's TCHATT program (Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine) at 915-215-4070.