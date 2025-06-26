ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: “Pay for play” in college sports

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new era is beginning in college sports…beginning July 1, it's the era of schools paying student-athletes directly.

It's all due to a multi-billion-dollar legal settlement that was formally approved earlier this month. The deal was between the NCAA, lawyers representing all Division One athletes, and the power five conferences – the ACC, Big 12, Big 10, PAC 12 and the SEC.

In addition to student-athletes being paid for playing, they are also allowed to be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness, or NIL. While this is a new era for college sports, it is also a confusing one for the universities themselves.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, I sit down with UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter and head football coach Scotty Walden to discuss the changes for universities and student-athletes, and how UTEP is dealing with those changes.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35, right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.