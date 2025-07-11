ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: One-on-one with El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - President Donald Trump signed his signature legislation known as the Big Beautiful Bill into law on July 4th. How will the legislation affect the Borderland? How many El Pasoans will lose their Medicaid or SNAP coverage? Will El Pasoans benefit from the reduction in Social Security taxes and taxes on tips?

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar sits down with me to answer those questions. She'll also talk about other legislation she's working on to benefit Borderland residents.

Be sure to watch Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.