Skip to Content
Xtra

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: One-on-one with El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar

By
New
Published 9:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - President Donald Trump signed his signature legislation known as the Big Beautiful Bill into law on July 4th. How will the legislation affect the Borderland? How many El Pasoans will lose their Medicaid or SNAP coverage? Will El Pasoans benefit from the reduction in Social Security taxes and taxes on tips?

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar sits down with me to answer those questions. She'll also talk about other legislation she's working on to benefit Borderland residents.

Be sure to watch Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Xtra
abc-7 xtra
veronica escobar

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer of ABC-7 Xtra.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content