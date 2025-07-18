Skip to Content
Xtra

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: Flooding in Ruidoso and Central Texas – Recovery and Future Prevention

Isaac Barcena
By
New
Published 10:15 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As Ruidoso and communities in Central Texas continue to deal with flooding rains while trying to recover from past flooding, what is being done to help with the recovery while also trying to lessen the danger and damage from future flooding events?

That's the focus of this week's ABC-7 Xtra Sunday. My guests include New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez, who represents southern New Mexico and areas surrounding Ruidoso, Ruidoso mayor Lynn Crawford, State Representative Joe Moody of El Paso, and Greg Lundeen with the National Weather Service office in Santa Teresa, NM.

Congressman Vasquez and Mayor Crawford will discuss the frustrations of dealing with the federal government in the recovery efforts and also future projects to help with flood control and wildfires. State Representative Moody talks about his role as a member of a new House Select Committee in Austin that will focus on disaster preparedness and flooding in Texas. The Committee will meet during the upcoming special session called by Governor Greg Abbott. Greg Lundeen from the National Weather Service will share insight into changing weather patterns that can lead to flooding events.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Xtra
abc-7 xtra
flooding
Ruidoso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer of ABC-7 Xtra.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content