ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: Flooding in Ruidoso and Central Texas – Recovery and Future Prevention

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As Ruidoso and communities in Central Texas continue to deal with flooding rains while trying to recover from past flooding, what is being done to help with the recovery while also trying to lessen the danger and damage from future flooding events?

That's the focus of this week's ABC-7 Xtra Sunday. My guests include New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez, who represents southern New Mexico and areas surrounding Ruidoso, Ruidoso mayor Lynn Crawford, State Representative Joe Moody of El Paso, and Greg Lundeen with the National Weather Service office in Santa Teresa, NM.

Congressman Vasquez and Mayor Crawford will discuss the frustrations of dealing with the federal government in the recovery efforts and also future projects to help with flood control and wildfires. State Representative Moody talks about his role as a member of a new House Select Committee in Austin that will focus on disaster preparedness and flooding in Texas. The Committee will meet during the upcoming special session called by Governor Greg Abbott. Greg Lundeen from the National Weather Service will share insight into changing weather patterns that can lead to flooding events.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.