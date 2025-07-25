Skip to Content
ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: Texas Redistricting Battle

The Texas House floor at the state Capitol.
Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune
The Texas House floor at the state Capitol.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One of the priorities during the 30-day special session of the Texas Legislature is a request by Governor Greg Abbott to redraw political boundaries in the state to benefit the Republican party.

Abbott had not planned to have redistricting as one of the items for the special session. But a phone call from President Donald Trump changed that. Trump wants Texas to add five more seats in the House of Representatives in order to secure a GOP advantage and avoid losing seats in next year's midterm elections.

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, I talk with a redistricting expert and the party chairman for the Republican and Democratic parties in El Paso about whether El Paso would be affected by the redistricting efforts.

