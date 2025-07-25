“Lift Up New Mexico”- Former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland joins ABC’7’s Marcel Clarke to discuss issues impacting New Mexico

Former U.S. Secretary of the Interior and current candidate for New Mexico Governor, Deb Haaland, visited KVIA's studio today while traveling across the state during her 16-stop “Lift Up New Mexico” tour.

Haaland is competing for the Democratic nomination in the June 2, 2026 primary. She’s up against Sam Bregman, Bernalillo County District Attorney and Ken Miyagishima, the long-time mayor of Las Cruces.

ABC-7's Marcel Clarke was able to break down topics like the recent shooting at the University of New Mexico, where one person was killed and another person was injured on Friday, July 25th. They also discussed the recent tragic floods in Vado and Ruidoso that have left residents feeling frustrated and isolated after recent storms.

Here is the conversation that took place in studio Friday July 25th.