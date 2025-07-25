Xtra: How local officials are responding to the flooding in Vado

VADO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The small rural community of Vado, New Mexico experienced heavy flooding on Monday. More than a hundred homes were flooded and 20 people and pets had to be rescued. Several days later, residents are still trying to clean up in the aftermath.

The New Mexico Governor has signed an Emergency Disaster Declaration that was approved by the Dona Ana County Commissioners yesterday.

Now ABC-7 is providing Xtra depth on the governmental response to the flooding in Vado. We spoke to Dona Ana County Spokesperson Anita Skipper. She provided the following responses to our answers:

We interviewed a resident of the area who was frustrated that the county had not sent anyone to pump her water. Does the county have an obligation to clear private property?

"The County does not have an obligation to clear private property, however the emergency declaration by the Board of County Commissioners allows us to do some emergency repairs, even on private roads, to ensure safe access. Even with the restrictions, we are doing what we can to remove debris and clean up public roads and rights-of-way so that residents can be able to access available resources."

What are the rights and responsibilities of all parties?

"Property Owners are responsible for maintaining and clearing debris from their own private property. This includes homes, yards, and driveways. Property owners have the right to seek assistance from volunteer groups or apply for aid through local or state emergency resources, if available. The County is responsible for clearing public roads, right-of-ways, drainage systems, and other public infrastructure. We also coordinate with state and federal partners to advocate for resources, provide dumpsters or debris pickup when possible, and organize community cleanup events to support residents."

Are there any volunteers who are helping? Are they able to due to health safety issues? If people want to volunteer, where do they go to sign up?

"Yes, there are volunteer opportunities. Those interested may call the Office of Emergency Management at 575-647-7993 to learn where the greatest volunteer needs are. Interested volunteers may also call 2-1-1 to get connected to volunteer opportunities."

Dona Ana County Public Safety dept said the county will provide financial assistance to displaced people, marking the first time this type of assistance has been offered directly by the county. How does that work, who qualifies, what changed that made this possible? (yes, the disaster declaration, but was it a state law, a county rule that makes this possible?).

"With the declaration being made less than 24 hours, we are still working on the application process. The goal is to have it available by the end of today. The All-Hazard Emergency Management Act authorizes local emergency declaration. This is outlined in the resolution. I have attached it for your reference."

Where's the water going? how many gallons of water pumped so far? where does it get deposited? Are El Paso's canals getting more water because of it? Who's downstream? Does this mean more water for them?

"Floodwater is being pumped out of neighborhoods into the Mesquite Drain, an EBID facility west of the community. Over 3.3 million gallons as of Thursday afternoon. The EBID facility drains into the Rio Grande. In general, the drain is not causing flooding to other area residents, that we are aware of."

Agricultural impact. EBID (Elephant Butte Irrigation System) is pumping water from the fields into the canals. Will this affect any of the crops? chile, cotton, pecan?

"EBID can best answer this question."

Are roads cleared for travel now? How's the public infrastructure holding up? Anything destroyed?

"For the most part, roads are cleared for travel. All county roads are open but according to NMDOT, Frontage Rd 1035 Stern Rd and 1037 Alturas will remain closed for about a week. Yes, there has been infrastructural impact to roads, utilities, and flood structures in addition to residents’ homes. Our Emergency Manager, Amanda Bowen, highlighted this in yesterday’s emergency meeting, starting at 11:41. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jOrXSM_Mvys."

Do you have the number of homes that were impacted? How many trucks or equipment were used to help with clean up/clearing up debris, water?