ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: El Paso ISD – The Year Ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students in the El Paso Independent School District return to class on Monday, August 4. Among the challenges for the district -- declining enrollment, issues with lower student attendance which leads to less state funding, and a six million dollar deficit.

Adding to those challenges, the reopening of Lamar Elementary, which was one of six underperforming elementary schools that closed at the end of the last school year. The El Paso ISD School Board voted to keep Lamar open, despite a smaller number of students, aging infrastructure, and maintenance and operational costs that would add to the district's deficit.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, I visit with El Paso ISD board president Leah Hanany and District 3 trustee Doctor Jack Loveridge, to discuss the district's challenges and some of the new initiatives the district has in store for students this new school year.

ABC-7 Xtra airs Sunday at 10:35 p.m. after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend. You can also see an extended version of the program in this story and on the KVIA CTV app, which is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer of ABC-7 Xtra.

