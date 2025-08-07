New Police Video Shows Raid on Suspect’s Home After Young Park Shooting

We're continuing to go through new video and documents just released by Las Cruces Police — all connected to the deadly mass shooting at Young Park back in March.

ABC-7 obtained this material through an open records request.

You may remember, back in May, we showed you video of law enforcement preparing to raid a suspect’s home.

The new video police body cam video released to our team this week showed a much closer look at what happened during that actual raid.

The full footage showed officers raiding the home of 17-year-old Gustavo Dominguez — one of four people arrested after the Young Park shooting.

The raid happened the morning after the shooting, which left three people dead and 15 others hurt.

You can see dozens of heavily armed officers entering the home and checking every room — but after going through the four-minute video, no one appears to be home, and no arrests are made during this operation.

We’re also getting a clearer look at the interrogation of 20-year-old Tomas Rivas.

His interview was the first video we received as part of our records request.

In it, Rivas pushes back on the idea that he was involved — telling investigators he was in El Paso the night of the shooting.

He also expressed frustration that his family was dragged into the investigation — pointing out that there are security cameras at his home and saying he's willing to provide proof.

ABC-7 has been following every development in this case closely.

As we’ve reported — the trial for the Young Park shooting suspects is set to begin February 9th, 2026 and it's expected to last three weeks.