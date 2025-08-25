Families raise concerns about cemetery conditions in Santa Teresa; improvements underway

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA)— Improvements continue at Memory Gardens of the Valley following a weeks-long investigation by ABC-7.

In June, ABC-7 spoke with several family members who expressed frustration about the deteriorating conditions at the cemetery, including dead grass, dying trees and sunken tombstones.

“It used to be lush. The grass was gorgeous. Now there's dirt mounds everywhere, from gophers and ant piles. Weeds are overgrown. It's just. It's so sad,” said Nichole Diamond, whose mother is buried here.

Gary Aboud, whose teenage son and several other family members lay here, also voiced concerns, citing neglect by the owners. He told ABC-7 that he had complained through the years about the growing issues, but nothing had ever been done.

“It has just deteriorated. Unbelievable. Over the last probably 5 to 7 years. And I just felt the need to come forward, not just for my family, but for this community,” Aboud explained.

Shortly after making a post that gained traction online, Aboud said they started seeing more workers at the cemetery.

ABC-7 reached out to Memory Gardens of the Valley and received a statement citing issues with the irrigation system.

ABC-7 reached out to the owners of Memory Gardens of the Valley, Dennis and Kim Bridges, to learn what they were doing to improve conditions and ease loved ones’ concerns.

ABC-7 also filed multiple open records requests with the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, the Board of Funeral Services, the County of Doña and the City of Sunland Park. We inquired if any formal complaints had been filed against Memory Gardens of the Valley pertaining to the conditions.

In early August, ABC-7 returned to the cemetery to check on the current state.

