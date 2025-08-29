What causes flooding in the streets of El Paso’s westside
EL PASO,Texas (KVIA)-- On Thursday night, El Paso water says nearly an inch of rain fell in some parts of El Paso's westside. Roads flooded quickly, particularly on Mesa near Montecillo.
A spokesperson with El Paso Water said quote:
"During monsoon, collaboration is key between El Paso Water and the Texas Department of Transportation in responding to emergencies, closing impassable roads, and extracting water from flooded roadways.Our region has recently seen intense and quick-moving storms that produce flash flooding. During Thursday night’s storm, nearly one inch of rain fell over parts of west El Paso in a short amount of time. Our crews did assist in removing water from the flooded street and helped clean drains that were clogged by rocks, mud, and construction debris. While EPWater plans for maintenance and improves infrastructure, mother nature can still present challenges and overwhelm the systems in place. A reminder to the community to avoid flooded roadways, stay alert during weather events and listen to warnings."
TXDOT of El Paso has tips for you to stay safe:
- Plan ahead: Monitor the weather via weather service or apps, and TxDOT cameras. If weather is bad delay or avoid travel if possible.
- Slow down and buckle up: Wet roads can be dangerous, and hydroplaning is a risk when traveling too fast. Adjust your speed for conditions and always wear a seatbelt.
- Keep your distance: Leave extra space between vehicles to allow more time to stop in slick conditions.
- Turn around, don’t drown: Never drive around barricades or through flooded roads. Flooded roads can have underlying dangers like branches, potholes, or utilities.
- Use headlights: Make yourself visible and improve your visibility by turning on your headlights during rain or low-light conditions.
- Pull aside, stay alive: In heavy rain, safely pull off the road as far as possible. Turn off your lights and engine and keep your foot off the brake to avoid confusing other drivers.
- Don’t use cruise control: On slick roads, cruise control reduces your control of the vehicle if your tires lose traction.
- Stay alert: Watch for debris, loose rocks, or falling boulders that storms can dislodge.