Taekwondo Twins: El Paso siblings work with special bond on and off the mat

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jesus and Angel Jasso started taekwondo when they were 13 years old during the pandemic. The twins originally started because their parents wanted them to use their energy outside the house.

"My husband just said get in the car, all of us including me, he didn't even tell me where we were going," said Claudia Jasso, the boys' mother.

She didn't think that the boys would stick with the sport for this look, and now it's forged paths for them that they never imagined.

"We thought was going to be another hobby like Monday, Wednesday, Friday," said Angel. "Eventually it turned into an everyday thing. And now we're here."

Jesus, who goes by Chuy, and Angel have a special relationship, one that goes beyond being twins. Chuy was born hard of hearing, and Angel helps him both on and off the mat.

"The background noise bothers him. Loud music, people talking, noises, but he can read our lips, so he's usually part of the conversation. He's just an amazing little boy," said Claudia.

Chuy was chosen to represent the United States in the Deaf Olympics this upcoming November.

"When I think of taekwondo, I want to be my future, my Olympics, but different one, it's the deaf Olympics," said Chuy through sign language.

Chuy spoke to ABC-7 through ASL, but him and Angel communicate differently. They have their own version of sign language, one that Angel started learning as they both grew up.

"It's been hard. You know, growing up people being mean to him, bullying him. But he's he's a tough guy to push," said Angel. "And eventually when we got older, our bond grew tighter, I started learning sign language more and we became very close."

Their coach, Oscar de la Parra, also spoke with ABC-7. Coaching taekwondo is hard enough, and doing it when your fighter can't hear makes it all the more difficult.

"When I'm across the mat from the other coach and I can hear the coach yelling at the student, what to do and what not to do," said de la Parra. "And me, I have to wait for Chuy to stop the round, and have a minute to try to correct as much as we can."

Coach de la Parra relies on Angel to help as well.

"Angel's like another Chuy and it's like his other half," said de la Parra. "Angel has to be there to help them out on his kicking. Angel is the ears that Chuy doesn't have."

Claudia says that the brother's have the opposite relationship of what you'd think. Chuy is the more outgoing one.

"Let's say someone isn't understanding what he's saying. I'm always there to help them. You know? I've always understood him more than other people," said Angel. "Chuy always help me because I'm a little more shy. He's more outgoing than me."

"He's very outgoing, and like Angel told you guys, if we go to the store, Chuy will pay and talk to the cashier instead of Angel," said Claudia.

The brothers are still figuring out what they want to do after school. They just started their senior years of high school, and turn 18 in October. But whatever they choose, they know they'll always have each other.

"it's harder when my brother and my friends don't understand me. He'll help them understand what i'm saying. He'll always help me," said Chuy.

The Jasso family has a GoFundMe set up to help expenses for their trip to Japan for the Deaflympics. If you'd like to donate, you can find the link here.



