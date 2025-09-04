The Senior: Remembering Mike Flynt’s impact on the Sul Ross State University football team

In the summer of 2007, the Sul Ross State University football team hit the field to prepare for the upcoming season.

Thanks to a special teammate, it would be a year the team would never forget. That special teammate, Mike Flynt, returned to Sul Ross State 30 years after he started college, to try and earn a spot on the football team at 59 years old.

El Paso native Fernando Acosta says that he quickly became one of Flynt's closest teammates. Acosta opened up to ABC-7. During our interview, he opened up about his memories playing with Flynt at Sul Ross State, and his special teammate's impact. This as Hollywood aims to bring this special story to life.

