ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: Fox Cancer Center

Rendering of the Fox Cancer Center
Texas Tech Health El Paso
Rendering of the Fox Cancer Center
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Last Wednesday, Texas Tech Health El Paso held a groundbreaking ceremony for what's being called a transformative facility that will deliver comprehensive, compassionate cancer care to the Borderplex.

The Fox Cancer Center will be the first comprehensive cancer center to serve our region. Once completed in 2028, the center will bring together cancer imaging, treatment, research, clinical trials and preventive outreach programs under one roof. this is the largest building project in the history of the Texas Tech University System dedicated to cancer and specialty care. Together with University Medical Center, the Fox Cancer Center will ensure patients have access to world-class cancer care close to home.

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, you'll get an inside look at this major investment in the future of El Paso health care. Joining me on the program will be Steve Fox, cancer survivor, philanthropist and president and CEO of Fox Auto Group, Dr. Richard Lange, president of Texas Tech Health Sciences Center El Paso and dean of the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine, and Jacob Cintron, CEO of University Medical Center.

