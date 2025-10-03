ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – Juvenile Crime and Gun Violence in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's been just over six months since a shooting at an unauthorized car show at young park in Las Cruces resulted in 3 dead and 15 injured. The accused shooters - four young men, three of them under the age of 18 - are all set to stand trial as adults for first-degree murder in February 2026.

Since the shooting in March, there have been multiple more instances of gun violence and juvenile crime in the El Paso and Las Cruces areas. Some New Mexico state legislators and even the governor have said that urgent action is needed to address these issues.

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, we look at what the continuing challenges are for law enforcement in the Borderland on the front line of the response, including what has changed so far, what hasn't, and what is still needed.

Join host Andrew J. Polk as he speaks with Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story and Socorro Police Chief Robert Rojas about these issues and how they've evolved.

Be sure to watch Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10.