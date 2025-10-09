El Paso veteran who lost his leg helps kid across the world get back up on his feet

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jose Rodriguez lost his leg in a motorcycle accident 12 years ago. He was able to get a prosthetic leg and his life is as back to normal as it can be.

Now, he's trying to pay it forward. During a recent trip to the Philippines, Rodriguez met a 13-year-old boy named James who also lost his leg.

James lost his leg when it got run over by a truck when he was 8. Rodriguez said he's had to drag himself across the ground on his knees, since he lives in a small village with no access to healthcare.

Rodriguez saw himself in James and immediately decided to help. Rodriguez spoke to his prosthesis doctor, who had a spare leg available and donated it to James. Rodriguez recently came back from another trip to the Philippines and measured out James's leg.

"I do not need anything. You know, I got everything that I need here," said Rodriguez. "I just want to give everything that he needs."

