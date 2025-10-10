ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – Navigating Local Impacts of the Government Shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The first full week of the federal government shutdown is nearing a close without a deal struck between Congressional Republicans and Democrats in Washington, D.C. to end it. Without legislation to fund the government, many departments remain largely shuttered with limited operations.

Some federal employees are furloughed, with others including service members still required to stay on the job without pay in some cases until a deal is reached.

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, we look at what the local impacts have been so far from the government shutdown across the region and the state, and what it has meant to federal employees, the economy and beyond.

Join host Andrew J. Polk as we hear from local government employee union leaders, economists and more about how they're handling the shutdown, analysis of the impacts, and what might come next.

Be sure to watch Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10.

For those impacted by the government shutdown, various local agencies and organizations are offering programs or assistance:

El Paso Electric

Available EPE Assistance Options

Bright Hearts Fund — This regional fund, powered by donations, helps customers who are overdue on their electric bills and at risk of disconnection.

Payment Arrangements — A temporary program that allows customers experiencing financial crisis to establish a payment plan to meet their obligations over time.

Low-Income / State Assistance Programs — Customers across Texas and New Mexico can access state or local low-income rider programs and financial assistance agencies via EPE’s resource links.

Customers are encouraged to call EPE’s Customer Care team at (915) 543-5711 or visit epelectric.com/customer-service/assistance-programs to learn more about assistance options and eligibility.

El Paso Water

Customers can visit the following link for information on assistance: https://www.epwater.org/residential/billing-and-rates/payment-assistance

Texas Gas Service

Customers who need financial assistance can find resources at texasgasservice.com/cares or call us at (800-700-2443).

Rep. Veronica Escobar

https://escobar.house.gov/services/resources-for-government-shutdown.htm

With the impending federal government shut down, my office has created this page as a resource guide. Below, you’ll find information on what a government shutdown means, how it affects you, and frequently asked questions (FAQs) & additional resources for furloughed employees. PLEASE NOTE: This page is a living document; it is frequently updated so please check in for additional information.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact my office at 915-541-1400 or email me at Veronica.Escobar@mail.house.gov.

New Mexico Credit Unions

As compiled by New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich's office, the following local credit unions are offering impacted federal workers paycheck assistance loans at 0% interest.

First Financial Credit Union https://www.ffnm.org/ (505) 766-5600

Fort Bayard Federal Credit Union (Meger with First Financial) https://www.ffnm.org/Fort-Bayard-Merger.html (505) 766-5600

Kirtland Federal Credit Union https://kirtlandcu.org 1-800-880-5328

Navy Federal Credit Union https://www.navyfederal.org 1-888-842-6328

Nusenda Federal Credit Union www.nusenda.org (505) 889-7755

State Employees Credit Union www.secunm.org 800-983-7328

Sunward Federal Credit Union/ Sandia Labs National Credit Union www.gosunward.org (505) 293-0500

US Eagle Federal Credit Union www.useagle.org (505) 342-8888

White Sands Federal Credit Union www.wsfcu.org (575) 647-4500

More information on credit unions is available at https://www.mddccua.org/2025/10/federal-shutdown-resources/