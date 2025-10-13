‘Out of the Shadows’: El Paso woman’s survival story from sex trafficking

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In a 2024 report, the U.S. Department of State estimates that 27 million people worldwide are exploited for labor, services, and commercial sex.

ABC-7's Nicole Ardila sat down with Chong Kim, a Borderland resident who shares her story from being sold into sex slavery to escaping and surviving.

Chong now dedicates her life to spreading awareness on the different tactics used for human trafficking and the dangers for children specifically in today's digital age.

Watch the full story in the ABC-7 special report "Out of the Shadows," on Thursday, Oct. 16 on ABC-7 at 10.