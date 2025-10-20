ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – Aerospace industry development and innovation in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --There's a high desert space race happening around the Borderland. And local leaders and institutions are hoping to capitalize on the next generation of aerospace industry development in the El Paso and Las Cruces region.

There's a lot going on - between federal grants, building facilities like advanced manufacturing campuses, and space industry conferences coming to the area. The goal is to keep development going, and move the Borderland beyond the initial space tourism curiosity of Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic.

So how well is the region positioned to make this a reality, and what will it take to keep up the momentum?

