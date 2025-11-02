ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – SNAP benefit freeze, response from Borderland groups

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Across the Borderland, the concern over a possible freeze of federal food support has been growing. That's due to a November 1st deadline for the announced end of funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - or SNAP - by the USDA due to the government shutdown.

That deadline has now arrived.

Even with the rulings by federal judges, increasingly urgent questions arise about what happens now for tens of millions across the country enrolled in the program. It's estimated to be about 3.5 million in are on food stamps in Texas and half a million in New Mexico.

The other remaining questions are what will happen next at the federal level.

Join host Andrew J. Polk as he speaks with local food banks and elected officials about what has been done in preparation and what is needed now.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.

For more information about El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, you can visit their website at elpasoansfightinghunger.org or make a donation at elpasoansfightinghunger.org/donate.

For more information about the Casa de Peregrinos food program, visit them at casadeperegrinos.org or donate at casadeperegrinos.org/donate.