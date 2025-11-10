ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – El Paso eyes convention center expansion with property purchase

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Downtown El Paso has seen a lot of changes in recent history.

From the tearing down of City Hall to building up of Southwest University Park in its place, and major real estate investments and renovations to reversals of plans for the Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center at the end of long-running litigation, the face and fate of downtown has been in near-constant flux.

And with El Paso city representatives approving plans to purchase property with a stated goal of expanding the convention center this week, yet another change is now on the horizon.

So what will happen now for Downtown El Paso - and what's next for the convention center?

Join host Andrew J. Polk as he speaks with Juan Uribe, broker and owner of Team Juan Uribe Real Estate, and Justin Churchman of the family that agreed to sell those properties that make the expansion possible about the factors and possibilities going into this deal and beyond.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.