What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled at El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Travelers at El Paso International Airport are facing both flight delays and cancellations as airlines nationwide adjust schedules under new Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) directives tied to the ongoing government shutdown and air traffic control staffing shortages.

Hundreds of flights have been affected across the country through midweek.

Here’s what each major carrier serving El Paso International Airport says you can do if your flight is delayed or canceled:

Southwest Airlines

Southwest has reduced its flight schedule across 34 airports to comply with FAA requirements. The airline canceled about 140 flights early Monday and expects around 155 cancellations Tuesday, with additional delays possible as operations adjust.

Customers with travel booked through Thursday, Nov. 13, can change their plans at no cost or request a full refund, even if their flight hasn’t been affected.

Southwest is contacting all affected travelers directly through their booking contact information.

Passengers can rebook or check updated flight times on the Southwest app or Southwest.com.



American Airlines

American Airlines says it’s reducing its schedule by six percent on Tuesday, Nov. 11, leading to about 200 canceled flights nationwide, along with widespread departure delays due to reduced air traffic control staffing.

A travel waiver is in place, allowing passengers to change flights or request a refund without penalty, whether their flight is canceled or they choose not to travel.

Travelers are encouraged to monitor their flight status through the American Airlines app or AA.com for real-time updates.



United Airlines

United has reduced domestic and regional flights, while keeping its long-haul international and hub-to-hub routes mostly intact. The airline says delays and rolling cancellations will continue as the FAA’s restrictions remain in place.

All United customers traveling during this period, including those with nonrefundable or Basic Economy tickets, can cancel and request a refund, even if their flight still operates.

United is notifying customers through the United app, website, and alerts with rebooking options several days in advance when possible.



Delta Air Lines

Delta reports roughly 500 cancellations Monday, Nov. 10, and additional delays across its system as it manages FAA-mandated reductions, weather challenges, and seasonal congestion.

Delta has issued a travel waiver that allows passengers to change, cancel, or refund any flight, including Basic Economy fares, without penalty during this period.

Travelers should check delta.com or the Fly Delta app for live flight status updates and rebooking options before heading to the airport.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier expects most flights to operate on schedule but says some travelers will experience delays and isolated cancellations during the FAA-directed reductions.

Customers whose domestic flights are delayed more than three hours or international flights more than six hours can rebook or request a refund online. Frontier has also implemented a flexible travel policy allowing any customer to adjust or cancel their travel plans during this period at no charge.

Passengers should check the Frontier mobile app or flyfrontier.com for the latest updates before arriving at the airport.

Airlines are urging passengers to check their flight status frequently before heading to El Paso International Airport, as additional schedule changes and weather-related delays are possible through midweek.

The FAA says its order to reduce schedules nationwide is intended to relieve pressure on the National Airspace System and maintain safe operations as staffing shortages persist during the government shutdown.