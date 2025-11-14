ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – El Paso county’s changing (and slowing) population growth

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Population growth in El Paso county is slowing down.

Previously, the area had seen double-digit percent increases in population every decade since the 1950s. But the 2020 census showed that growth cut in half over ten years, falling from 17.8% to 8.1 %.

While the city of El Paso and surrounding communities are still growing now, El Paso county as a whole has fallen behind the explosive growth of the rest of the state. New demographics projections show that population increase could continue to slow in the decades to come.

By some estimates, the number of people living in the county could even start to shrink by the 2040s.

So what does that mean for the future of El Paso?

Join host Andrew J. Polk Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra as he breaks down the factors and potential impacts of where El Paso is growing - and shrinking - with Texas State Demographer Lloyd Potter.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.