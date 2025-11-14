Xtra: U.S. is phasing out the penny. How this will impact the Borderland.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- They're in your couches and your loafers, but soon they may no longer be in your wallet.

The penny has been minted in the United States for the last 232 years. It has a long history, with Abraham Lincoln’s image appearing on the coin beginning in 1909.

The U.S. Treasury announced it will stop minting the penny once current production runs are exhausted, citing costs of nearly four cents per coin versus the one-cent value. The U.S. Treasury projects savings of about $56 million annually.

This following the trend of other countries such as Canada, New Zealand and Australia, who have already phased out their version of the penny.

On Wednesday, November 12th, 2025, the last batch of pennies were minted during a ceremonial event at the U.S. Mint in Pennsylvania.

Some stores like McDonalds can be seen with signs that read "Penny Phase-Out: Due to the US Penny Phase-Out, we appreciate your help in providing exact change or using a credit/debit card when possible. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Other stores such as Albertsons can be seen with similar signs, and others reading "Turn In Your Pennies from Your Piggy Bank to Us for FREE! Due to the U.S. Treasury stopping the production of the penny, we are asking, if possible, to give us your pennies in exchange for cash and/or nickels, dimes, or quarters."

Although the penny will still be used as legal currency, some businesses handling cash have begun rounding prices to the nearest nickel, marking a slight inflation.