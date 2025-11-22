ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – Work begins on Sunset Amphitheater in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The much-anticipated Sunset Amphitheater project is moving forward in northeast El Paso.

Work is now officially underway on the 20-acre site where Cohen Stadium one stood. The groundbreaking ceremony this week is the culmination of a $31.5 million dollar incentive deal more than a year in the making.

With the 12,500 seat venue expected to be complete by 2027, what can we expect now?

Join host Andrew J. Polk Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra as he speaks with executives from VENU Holding Corporation, the company behind the amphitheater project, on the next steps and their investment, along with what it could mean for the community as a whole.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.