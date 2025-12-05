ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – Increasing utility rates on the horizon for the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Major utility companies serving the Borderland are considering raising their rates.

El Paso Electric, El Paso Water and Texas Gas Service have all announced the intention to increase the cost of their services to local consumers across the board.

None of it is a done deal just yet. Each must go through a different regulatory process or before a different agency. Further action and final approvals for any increase are expected early next year.

So why do the utilities say the increase is necessary, and what would it mean for you?

Join host Andrew J. Polk as he speaks with representatives local utilities and breaks down what the impacts could be, and what happens next. Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.