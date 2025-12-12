ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – Texas redistricting decision and the future of elections

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A political fight and new election maps in Texas are settled - for now.

Republicans in the state have successfully secured newly redistricted congressional seats for the 2026 primaries and general election, following a contested special session that saw democrats leave the state in an ultimately only temporary bid to stop the vote.

A federal court case heard in El Paso and a Supreme Court decision this month that overruled it have paved the way for the partisan advantage to stay in place for the upcoming elections, winning out over arguments that racial issues were also at play.

But even then, Texas was just the tip of the iceberg.

More than a dozen states are now also considering or already enacting their own mid-term redistricting.

So what happens now in the Lone Star State, and what will happen next across the country?

Join host Andrew J. Polk as he speaks with Democrat State Rep. Vince Perez and El Paso County Republican Party Chair Michael Aboud as they discuss the issues that led up to and surround midstream gerrymandering and what it could mean for the vote here and in other states. Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.