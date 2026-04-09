El Paso family moves into the first in-hospital house in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) — A new partnership is helping provide revolutionary care for families as they wait in the hospital.

The Ronald McDonald House in Central Texas and Texas Children’s in Austin opened the first in-hospital Ronald McDonald House in the Central Texas region. The house includes nine family suites, a dining area, a lounge, complimentary laundry facilities, and a room for art and activities. Kitchen volunteers also provide meals.

The house provides a place for families to stay while their children receive care at Texas Children’s Hospital in Austin.

The first family to move into the house is from El Paso. Nathan and Yadira are currently waiting for the arrival of their daughter, Amelia. Yadira is currently nine months pregnant, and is set to give birth this week.

The family learned early in their pregnancy their daughter has omphalocele, a rare condition. It’s a birth defect of the abdominal wall, where intestines stick outside of the belly.

Her parents were referred to Texas Children’s Hospital because of the severity of Amelia’s case. After birth, Amelia will need close monitoring, specialized care, and eventually surgery.

The chief of surgery at Texas Children’s, Dr. Matias Burzoni, is in close contact with the family. He said both parents are still in good spirits.

“They have the best attitude I've seen in a long time. They're extremely optimistic,” he told ABC-7 over a Zoom interview.

Following Amelia’s arrival, she will be receiving treatment at Texas Children’s, and her parents will be just steps away.

Dr. Bunzoni said this opportunity will be a game-changer for many families.

“We can chat with them any time during the day. They can come visit their baby any time during the day. And specifically when there are important decisions to be made, they are readily available," he said.

He adds, the rooms are warm and welcoming. Meals and lodging are free to families.

“The fact that we have them just a few steps away from their kids makes a big difference. And that's why I think the Ronald McDonald House is just so powerful because it really improves the outcomes of these babies,” he said.

Yadira and Nathan said they are grateful this place is available to them.

“It means a lot for us to be able to stay here because, you know, it takes away the final financial burden as well as the needs that our daughter will be needing,” Yadira said.