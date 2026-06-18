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ABC-7 Xtra: Julian’s Homecoming

American Idol, ABC
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Published 3:16 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After a memorable run on American Idol, El Paso native Julian Kalel is returning home to thank the community that supported him throughout his journey.

Kalel will perform at Country & Color in Downtown El Paso on July 4th, just weeks after appearing in the American Idol finale and sharing the stage with country music star Luke Bryan.

"Yeah, it was a dream come true," Kalel said of performing with Bryan. "He's just a genuine guy."

Despite gaining a national audience, Kalel says El Paso remains at the heart of his success.

"I really do believe that I wouldn't be here if it weren't for the love and support of my city and my lovely El Paso," he said.

Throughout his time on the show, Kalel became known for promoting a message of hope and connection.

"And if one person out there feels more seen and understood, then I did my job," Kalel said.

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