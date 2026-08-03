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Remembering historic Storm 2006 20 years later

Aftermath of destruction in West El Paso following Storm 2006
KVIA
Aftermath of destruction in West El Paso following Storm 2006
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Published 11:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — This summer marks 20 years since Storm 2006, a severe natural disaster that caused widespread flooding across the El Paso region. Most El Pasoans remember the storm for the consistent torrential downpour over the course of several days.

The series of thunderstorms brought a record amount of rainfall to the Borderland, resulting in flooded neighborhoods, streets and highways. The storm caused hundreds of millions of dollars in property damage and damaged hundreds of homes.

The weeks after the historic storm, ABC-7 brought the Borderland complete back-to-back coverage as journalists reported on the aftermath and cleanup efforts.

ABC-7’s Rosemary Garcia took a trip down memory lane and spoke with those who reported on Storm 2006 and its destruction. She also reflected on the storm's legacy two decades later.

Watch Rosemary’s special report Thursday on ABC-7 at 6.

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Rosemary Garcia

Good Morning El Paso anchor

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