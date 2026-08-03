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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Triple digit temps and light storm chances

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Updated
today at 7:38 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temps will return to the triples as light rain chances remain for many headed back to school today.

Today we woke to temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. The Borderland is expected to reach triple digits temps this afternoon. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 102, Las Cruces 100.

Storm chances still remain at 10% to start of your workweek.

Expect similar weather conditions day by day this week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
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Sarah Coria
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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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