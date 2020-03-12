Coronavirus results in Borderland nursing homes restricting visitors

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- Borderland nursing homes and assisted living centers were taking steps Thursday to try and insulate their elderly residents from the threat of a coronavirus outbreak by restricting visitors - or in some cases barring them altogether.

The virus seems to disproportionately affect the vulnerable older population. In Washington state, where many of the U.S. deaths linked to the coronavirus have been reported, most of the victims contracted the virus at a nursing home. At the Life Care Center outside Seattle, 26 of the center's residents have died so far.

In the Borderland, nursing homes are screening visitors for any signs of fever. Some facilities are also having visitors answer questions about their recent travel history.

The following nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in the El Paso and Las Cruces areas are severely limiting or barring visitors altogether: