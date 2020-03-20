Skip to Content
City of San Elizario postpones mayoral, city council elections in response to coronavirus outbreak

SAN ELIZARIO , Texas (KVIA) -- The City of Socorro announced Friday it is moving its mayoral and city council elections from May to November.

The city issued a statement read in part:

"Action on this item is an emergency and an urgent public necessity...due to the imminent threat to public health and safety presented by the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus),"

The original election was set for May 2, 2020. The new election date is November 3, 2020.

