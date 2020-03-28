Health research center predicts virus cases will peak in Texas & New Mexico in late April

Health

SEATTLE, Washington -- The novel coronavirus could kill up to 81,000 people across the United States before it subsides this summer, according to a Reuters news agency report citing a health research center analysis.

The University of Washington School of Medicine believes the coronavirus will hit its peak for Texas and New Mexico in late April, resulting in a hospital shortage of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and ventilators in each state at that time.

According to projections from the university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, there could be as many as 513 deaths in New Mexico and 5,847 in Texas by August.

The projections take into account social distancing and other measures that are mandated by the states. But, as the Washington Post notes, the projections come with significant caveats because much is still unknown about the virus, so assumptions were built into the calculations.

The University of Washington has been at the center of Covid-19 research in the U.S., as the outbreak of American cases was first was detected in Washington state.

You can click here to view interactive charts showing the projections.