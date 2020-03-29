More restrictions coming as El Paso virus cases grow to 40 amid ‘community spread’; new map shows locations

Health

EL PASO, Texas – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in El Paso County went up by five on Sunday and now stands at 40, with health officials declaring there was "evidence of community spread" and more restrictions would soon be ordered.

"The Health Authority will work with the City and County to prepare stricter orders within the next 24 to 48 hours," said a statement Sunday night from Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the authority's director. Mayor Dee Margo indicated he was on-board with the new restrictions being prepared, but Ocaranza could not immediately say what those orders would entail.

As of Sunday night, the confirmed cases in El Paso County included 26 women and 14 men. Ocaranza released the map below showing the locations of virus outbreaks and told ABC-7 it makes clear that "the virus is everywhere in our community." A separate graph also shows the spike in cases that has occurred over the past week.

“We must all understand that if we want to stop this virus each person must help healthcare workers and first responders by doing their civic duty and complying with these health orders," Ocaranza emphasized in his latest appeal to El Pasoans. "I will continue to repeat myself—as there is no cure for this virus at this time—we must all do our part by strictly practicing social distancing, stay at home as ordered and follow the CDC guidelines.”

Added Margo: “Now that community spread is confirmed, I strongly urge everyone to adhere to the Stay Home order we implemented last week. I will be working with Dr. Ocaranza and the County Judge, to revise the order with stricter measures."