UMC doctor reinstated after allegedly having job threatened for wearing mask in hospital hallways

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- A University Medical Center doctor is now being reinstated after he said he was suspended from his work for wearing a respirator mask in the hallways of the hospital.

Dr. Henrik Nikicicz told ABC-7 that he put on the mask when he saw a group of people walking towards him in an effort to protect himself, because he suffers from asthma and hypertension.

Several days after that incident, Nikicicz said he was told his job was at risk because UMC had a policy prohibiting the use of protective masks in public areas.

The hospital removed him from the schedule, effectively suspending him without pay. But when UMC was asked for comment by the New York Times, Nikicicz said he was reinstated.

The Times reported Tuesday that Nikicicz is among numerous frightened doctors across the country who have been disciplined for challenging local hospitals over rules on protective gear.

Nikicicz said told ABC-7 that he will now be allowed to wear a surgical mask around the hospital when he returns to work next week.