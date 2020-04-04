‘It’s amazing’- El Paso group strives to feed healthcare workers during pandemic: Find out how you can help

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso group called "Comfort Catering" is raising money to feed healthcare workers, supporting local restaurants and the first-responders who are saving lives during the pandemic.

"I think it's amazing what they're doing," said Danette Castillo, director of nursing for the Hospital of Providence. "(They're) recognizing what we're doing for the community."

The group delivered 40 meals from the Charcoaler Drive-In to the hardworking healthcare professionals on the front lines of this crisis on Friday.

"It might be difficult for them to actually get a good meal since they're working very, very hard," said Giuliana Daniels, who said she started Comfort Catering with her sister. "It just feels really good to just be able to be giving back to the community."

If interested, you can click here to donate to Comfort Catering in El Paso.