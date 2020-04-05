El Paso organization making masks, gowns for medical professionals

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- Sewing, knitting or crocheting is a skill many might not have but a group of people who do are dedicating their time and talents by making masks for medical professionals across the Borderland.

The El Paso Chapter of Project Linus has been making blankets and quilts for children in crisis for several years.

“This is our way of giving back to the children of El Paso, through no fault of their own, are going through either a bad situation or an illness that they didn’t ask for,” said Sara Ramirez with Project Linus.

Now, along with the El Paso Quilter's Guild they are using their skills to make dozens of masks for medical professionals as they begin to see shortages of personal protective equipment.

“With our nurses our first responders it's letting them know that we care," Ramirez said. 'They’re out on the front lines taking care of us. It's our way of giving back to our community and saying thank you.”

Volunteers, like many others across the Borderland, are finding left over material to make masks. For example, the straps on the end of several masks made by one volunteer are made old t-shirts the volunteer wore while fighting in Afghanistan.

The group is also trying to make 100% cotton gowns, with the approval of hospitals, for nurses who need them. It takes about 4 1/2 yards for one gown however, with fabric stores clothes it’s become a difficult challenge for Ramirez and her volunteers.

“We don’t have the funds to purchase material online to make more of these for our nurses but this is one of our projects along with our masks,” Ramirez said.

For now, these masks, while a bit time consuming, are small gestures Ramirez hopes helps those on the front lines.

"As a community, we need to take care of ourselves and of everyone around us, so if this little bit helps somebody stay well and make it through this trying time then I'm glad i can help in a little way.”

If you would like to help Project Linus or the El Paso Quilter's Guild contact Sara Ramirez at projectlinuselpaso@yahoo.com.

