El Paso’s virus cases double in 5 days, getting close to 200: See the locator map

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials reported 39 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday evening, bringing the county’s total number of those infected closer to 200.

Of the 192 total confirmed cases to date, 40 of those individuals are currently hospitalized, up from 27 just a day go - including 12 of those patients now in intensive care.

“We’ve doubled our cases in five days. If we don’t stay at home, practice social distancing, and wear the recommended face coverings when in public, it is only a matter of time before everyone knows someone who is infected in El Paso," said City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza, in a dire warning.

El Paso officials expressed concerns that residents may be tempted to hold gatherings to celebrate Easter, and they were strongly advising against it.

'Easter weekend is typically a time for our families to come together but we must continue to stay home and maintain social distancing during this time of celebration,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. “The sooner we suppress the spread (of the virus), the sooner we can start getting back to normal.”

Below is the latest case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak as provided by the health department.