Charity feast feeds front-line medical workers at UMC

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- While doctors and nurses at University Medical Center are busy facing down the coronavirus, they found themselves getting re-supplied by a local charity group.

In the middle of a busy Sunday shift, the charity group 'Feed the Frontline, El Paso' arrived with a feast for those who help keep us safe from Covid-19.

“Today we are serving up some gyro sandwiches, salads and drinks," said Hakim Souikni.

'Feed the Frontline El Paso' helps supports local restaurants by buying food from them with community donations.

This process keeps those eateries afloat while also getting their food out to hospital workers and others around the city.

The supply drop was a welcome Easter treat for dozens of doctors and nurses who didn’t have to worry about their next meal.

Donations to the group 'Feed the Frontline El Paso' can be made by visiting their website at www.FeedElPaso.org.